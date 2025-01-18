Jade Cargill sends a two-word message after Naomi provides the latest update on her mystery attacker 

Jade Cargill sent a two-word message after Naomi provided an update regarding her mystery attacker. Cargill was taken out backstage in November during an episode of WWE SmackDown.

The injury forced Cargill to withdraw from the Women's WarGames Match. She was replaced by Bayley, who proceeded to team up with Naomi, Bianca Belair, Iyo Sky, and Rhea Ripley.

Trending

Amid Cargill's absence, Naomi has defended the Women's Tag Team Championships with Belair. Before their match against Nia Jax and Candice LeRae on this week's SmackDown, the 37-year-old claimed there were no leads regarding the mystery attacker.

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

On X/Twitter, Cargill sent a cryptic two-word message, seemingly reacting to the Naomi-Belair segment.

"you sure?" Jade Cargill wrote.

Check out Jade Cargill's tweet:

Expand Tweet

Despite Cargill's absence from WWE television, she is one-half of the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions with Bianca Belair. The duo's first reign as the tag team champions began at Backlash France after they defeated The Kabuki Warriors. They lost the titles to Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre at Clash at the Castle: Scotland before regaining them at the Bash In Berlin Premium Live Event.

Naturally, one would expect Cargill to reunite with her tag team partner once she gets the green light to return. However, it remains to be seen how Naomi would fit into the scenario.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback