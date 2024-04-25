Jade Cargill sends a two-word message to Tiffany Stratton, reacts to her post

Jade Cargill has sent a two-word message to Tiffany Stratton after the latter interfered during Bayley's recent title defense against Naomi.

On the SmackDown after WrestleMania XL, Stratton failed to beat Naomi and earn a shot at the WWE Women's Championship. This led to her interfering during Bayley's title defense last week, forcing a no-contest finish.

Post-SmackDown, Stratton shared a clip on Instagram, expressing how she felt after inserting herself into the WWE Women's Championship picture. The video caught Cargill's attention, and she sent a two-word message to the 24-year-old.

"Girl. OKAY!" wrote Cargill.

In 2024, Stratton competed in the Women's Royal Rumble Match and entered the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. Unfortunately, the former NXT Women's Champion was unable to win either, despite a valiant effort in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match.

Jade Cargill commented on her career progression

After jumping ship from AEW, Jade Cargill has taken WWE by storm. At WrestleMania XL, she picked up the victory for her team, defeating Damage CTRL in a six-woman tag team match.

Speaking with Evan T. Mack, Cargill talked about her growth as a professional wrestler and also recalled her debut match, which involved Cody Rhodes and Shaquille O’Neal.

“It feels great! What I want everybody to understand is you’ve seen my first match ever. You’ve literally seen me grow. Who gets to see that? That was my first match ever; that was Shaquille O’Neal and Cody Rhodes. Who gives that? So I think everyone should give me grace and be understanding that you’re literally watching me go from an infant into a superstar. No one gets that. People go to the PC or whatever, and they grind on NXT for years or the indies. Like, be thankful that you’re getting to see my progression,” said Cargill. [H/T: Fightful]

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair's feud with Damage CTRL seems far from over. It will be interesting to see if two women challenge the Women's Tag Team Champions in the coming weeks.