Jade Cargill sends a warning after incredible Royal Rumble debut; addresses Liv Morgan's WWE return

WWE Superstar Jade Cargill recently sent a warning after an incredible debut at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

Cargill performed for AEW from 2020 to 2023 and became one of the most popular names in the wrestling business. She was also the longest reigning TBS Champion in the promotion's history. WWE took the wrestling world by storm when they announced the signing of the 31-year-old in September 2023.

The fans were finally greeted with Jade Cargill's much-awaited in-ring debut during the Women's Royal Rumble Match, where she initially showed incredible strength by eliminating Nia Jax single-handedly but was eventually thrown out by Liv Morgan.

WWE's Twitter handle posted a digital exclusive interview with Cargill after the show. The former TBS Champion thanked the WWE Universe for the reception she got on her debut.

"I'm nothing less than a superstar. What did you think was gonna happen? Did you hear the crowd for the other women like they raved for me? I don't think so. But I do wanna thank the WWE fanbase because you guys showed up and showed out tonight. I am nothing short of a superstar, I'm Jade Cargill, that was my first introduction. Get ready for everything that comes with me, Cargill said." [0:16 - 0:38]

Jade further talked about her elimination from the Rumble by Liv Morgan and said that she would go back and do some more work before sending a threat to the entire women's division.

"This entire locker room is full of talent. I thought I did my homework, I wasn't expecting Liv Morgan, but clearly, I have to go back, do some more work, and keep it moving. I am one of one, I am number 1, and I'm here to take over this entire women's division, Cargill added." [1:27 - 1:45]

You can check out the whole interview below:

Jade Cargill talked about eliminating Nia Jax from the WWE Royal Rumble

In the same interview, Jade Cargill talked about eliminating Nia Jax from the Rumble. She said that the fans liked her and claimed that they disliked Jax.

"It is [a feat to eliminate Nia Jax from the Rumble]. I think Nia is one of the strongest women in this division but she's not Jade Cargill. I mean did you see what I did out there tonight? Did you hear the pop I got? Clearly, this fanbase doesn't like her and they like me. So keep it moving," Cargill added. [0:56 - 1:09]

Many fans want to see a dream match between Cargill and Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 40. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has in store for the star's future.

What did you think of the former TBS Champion's debut in World Wrestling Entertainment? Let us know in the comments section below.

