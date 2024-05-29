Jade Cargill shares fashionable new photos on social media, sends a short message

Jade Cargill took to social media to share a new set of photos. She also sent a short message, courtesy of the caption on her latest Instagram post.

At the recently concluded King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event, Cargill and her tag team partner, Bianca Belair, successfully defended the Women's Tag Team Championship. The duo defeated Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell on the pre-show.

Taking to Instagram, Cargill shared stunning new images and hinted that the rest of her photos couldn't be shared on social media.

"There she glows again baby said you guys couldn’t get the other photos lol"

Check out Cargill's Instagram post here.

Jade Cargill's heartwarming message after King and Queen of the Ring

In the aftermath of the show, Cargill took to social media to share a heartwarming message and opened up about getting to wrestle in Saudi Arabia. She also praised her colleagues and the women she has shared the ring with. Cargill wrote:

"Talk about blessed. I’m wrestling in places I would have never even thought I’d step foot in. I’m wrestling more than I ever have in my career and I am nothing short of grateful. The women I’ve faced, the women I work with…what a journey and the crazy thing is…it’s just the beginning #allthefeels #blessed #JadeCargill #gratefulpost"

Cargill and Belair won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, dethroning The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) at the Backlash France Premium Live Event. The win marked Cargill's first championship victory in WWE. During her time in AEW, she held the TBS Championship.

The 31-year-old superstar recently suffered her first loss in WWE when Nia Jax beat her via disqualification in the Queen of the Ring tournament.

