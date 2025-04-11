Jade Cargill shuts down former WWE champion; sends 4-word message ahead of WrestleMania 41

Jade Cargill dropped a four-word message directed to a former WWE champion, who took a shot at her on social media. Cargill is set for a big matchup at WrestleMania 41 next weekend.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Naomi taunted her rival by sharing an edited image of Cargill from one of her viral photoshoots. She put her face on it instead while asking the former AEW if she liked what she saw.

The powerhouse seemingly cringed at Naomi's latest tactic to get into her head ahead of their match at WrestleMania 41. She couldn't believe what her former friend was doing, parading the photo on social media.

"The obsession is scary!" Cargill tweeted.

The feud between Jade Cargill and Naomi is set to culminate next weekend in Las Vegas. It all began last November when the former SmackDown Women's Champion attacked Cargill in the parking lot. Initially, the suspects were Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez before Jade returned at Elimination Chamber.

The Jaded One returned the favor to Naomi on two separate occasions. Meanwhile, Bianca Belair severed ties with both of them, going to RAW to challenge IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship.

Jade Cargill is hoping to have a stipulation added for her match against Naomi at WrestleMania

At last year's WrestleMania, Jade Cargill teamed up with Bianca Belair and Naomi to take down Damage CTRL in a six-woman tag team match. Fast forward to this year, and Cargill and Naomi are set to square off in a highly anticipated bout.

Cargill told WWE's Die Woche that she's hoping that a stipulation will be added for her first-ever one-on-one match at WrestleMania 41.

"I would love that (if a stipulation was added to the match against Naomi). Listen, I have a chair in my car right now. I’ve been trying to prepare for this the entire time but, I’m just doing what I’m told and that’s fine. She’s just gonna get straight fists and that’s okay. That is okay. Fist and feet — not feet but boots and it’s all good," Cargill said. [H/T: POST Wrestling]

Cargill doesn't have plenty of one-on-one matches in her WWE career. She wrestled mostly in a tag team with Belair for the majority of last year.

