Jade Cargill spotted backstage at Fastlane shaking hands with legendary 24-time Champion 

Former AEW star Jade Cargill is here. And not only that, she is in her ring gear. There was a lot of speculation about when she was going to make her arrival in WWE, with Fastlane looking like the most obvious choice. She even shook the hand of a legendary 24-time Champion, Triple H.

Jade Cargill is the biggest signing WWE has made to the women's division in years - at least from a non-homegrown standpoint. Although many considered Cargill's move to be a "trade" with AEW as Adam "Edge" Copeland went the other way, it had more to do with timing than being an actual trade.

After being spotted exiting her car, WWE posted footage of Jade Cargill shaking hands with the legendary Triple H.

Triple H will be one of the key figures in Cargill's WWE career. For the former TBS Champion, the move to WWE is less about money and more about legacy. She had previously stated that AEW had given her more time to spend with her family, but a lot must have changed in that time as she looked to make a move.

