Jade Cargill has a "standard" of her own that WWE stars will need to live up to, according to Mark Henry

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry shared his honest opinion on former TBS Champion Jade Cargill.

Cargill is one of the fastest-rising stars who has established her place in the industry over the years. She is best known for her time in AEW. She recently appeared on NXT, RAW, and SmackDown, hinting and teasing fans about which brand she would join in the near future. Jade made her first main roster appearance on 7th October at the pre-show of the WWE Fastlane Premium Live Event. At the event, she was seen conversing with WWE's head of creative Triple H.

While speaking in an interview on the Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry mentioned the qualities that Cargill possesses. He stated that the star should focus on building an attitude that would raise her standard and make her a star in the future:

"Jade needs to make a moment where people look at her as equal, not coming from somewhere else. 'But I'm just as good as you, maybe even better, I just came from another place. So, don't get it on your mind that somehow I gotta live upto your standard. Can you stand up to mine?' When you have that in mind, you make a star," said Mark Henry.

Lyra Valkyria talked about the possibility of facing Jade Cargill

WWE NXT star Lyra Valkyria recently talked about the possibility of facing Jade Cargill in the near future.

While speaking in an interview on the Busted Open Radio, Valkyria mentioned that she wants Cargill to end up in NXT so she would get the opportunity to face her. The Irish star further added that she would love to have Cargill as her opponent for the NXT Women's Championship if she manages to win it.

"Yes (I’m hoping Jade Cargill lands in NXT). Absolutely. I know there’s a lot of hype and people wondering where she’s gonna go but, if I win that championship, she’d be someone that I’d have my eye on and I would absolutely love to go up against," Valkyria said.

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Jade Cargill in the near future.

