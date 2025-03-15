Jade Cargill suddenly walks out of WWE SmackDown disgusted; breaks down

Jade Cargill suddenly walked out of WWE SmackDown, looking disgusted. The star broke down after the incident.

Cargill was being interviewed in a segment before SmackDown even started when she was interrupted by Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Jade Cargill got heated and said that this was not the time to do it when she was talking about something as emotional as Naomi's betrayal.

"Not right now, Liv, not right now. This is not the time to do it. This is not the time to do it. I'm doing something... Not right now. You better be thankful you're even holding those tag team titles because if I was in that match, I promise you, you would have never had that title."

She then challenged Morgan to a match next week on SmackDown. They said she had better be careful about not being pushed onto any cars in the meantime.

Jade Cargill was disgusted and walked out of SmackDown and the interview. She had enough, saying, "This is not it," sounding emotional and breaking down.

Cargill has had an emotional few months, especially after the attack by Naomi, someone she considered a friend before it happened. Now, with her facing Liv Morgan, the star will have to be careful about not being

