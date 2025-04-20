  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Jade Cargill suffers an embarrassing botch at WrestleMania 41

Jade Cargill suffers an embarrassing botch at WrestleMania 41

By Rohit Nath
Modified Apr 20, 2025 02:07 GMT
Cargill is now 2-0 at WrestleMania (Picture Courtesy: Netflix)
Cargill is now 2-0 at WrestleMania (Picture Courtesy: Netflix)

Jade Cargill is now 2-0 at WrestleMania 41 and put all the doubters to rest when she defeated her rival Naomi in a big grudge match. She suffered an embarrassing botch when exiting the ring.

Ad

Jade Cargill had her first major showing at WrestleMania 41. While she was in a tag team match last year, she was in a singles match this year against a vicious and improved Naomi. Ultimately, Cargill fought tooth and nail to pick up the victory against all odds.

However, as she exited the ring (it also happened during the match), her gear appeared to loosen up, leading to a rather awkward moment. You can see the embarrassing botch for Cargill in the tweet right here.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE

It had a lot more to do with the nature of the gear. It certainly looked fantastic, but this isn't the first time that a woman in WWE has had an awkward moment due to their gear.

It definitely leaves room for a conversation about the practicality vs the aesthetics of a gear. While Cargill's gear at WrestleMania was objectively incredible, it failed to serve its full purpose.

Either way, Cargill has a huge future ahead, and this was a blip in an otherwise fantastic WrestleMania for her.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Rohit Nath
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications