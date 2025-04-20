Jade Cargill suffers an embarrassing botch at WrestleMania 41

Jade Cargill is now 2-0 at WrestleMania 41 and put all the doubters to rest when she defeated her rival Naomi in a big grudge match. She suffered an embarrassing botch when exiting the ring.
Jade Cargill had her first major showing at WrestleMania 41. While she was in a tag team match last year, she was in a singles match this year against a vicious and improved Naomi. Ultimately, Cargill fought tooth and nail to pick up the victory against all odds.
However, as she exited the ring (it also happened during the match), her gear appeared to loosen up, leading to a rather awkward moment. You can see the embarrassing botch for Cargill in the tweet right here.
It had a lot more to do with the nature of the gear. It certainly looked fantastic, but this isn't the first time that a woman in WWE has had an awkward moment due to their gear.
It definitely leaves room for a conversation about the practicality vs the aesthetics of a gear. While Cargill's gear at WrestleMania was objectively incredible, it failed to serve its full purpose.
Either way, Cargill has a huge future ahead, and this was a blip in an otherwise fantastic WrestleMania for her.