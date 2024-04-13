Jade Cargill surprises former tag team champions; brings a partner on WWE SmackDown

Jade Cargill appeared on SmackDown tonight as the surprise opponent for a pair of former Tag Team Champions.

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven have really gelled well together since they became a tag team after Sonya Deville's injury last year. They were Women's Tag Team Champions for a while and defended the title on a few occasions before losing it. Despite this, Green and Niven couldn't find their way onto the WrestleMania 40 card, which didn't sit well with the former.

This past Monday on RAW, Green confronted Adam Pearce about not having a match at WrestleMania. Instead, Pearce put her in a singles match against Jade Cargill. To no one's surprise, Cargill emerged victorious.

Tonight on SmackDown, Chelsea Green and Piper Niven were airing their grievances to Nick Aldis, who informed them that they would be in a tag match.

To their surprise, their opponents were none other than Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair. Towards the closing moments of the match, both Cargill and Green were tagged in. It didn't take long for Big Jade to put Chelsea away and assert her dominance.

This was just Cargill's third WWE match. With this victory, the former TBS Champion's winning streak in WWE continues.

