Jade Cargill teases massive dream match against 8-time champion; WWE debut imminent?

WWE's newest recruit Jade Cargill just made a massive tease for a potential match.

Becky Lynch is set to defend her NXT Women's Title against Lyra Valkyria at NXT Halloween Havoc 2023. During the final moments of tonight's NXT, Valkyria made a bold comment, stating that Lynch's NXT Women's Title is hers in a matter of days.

As Valkyria left , Jade Cargill appeared on the TV screen, and was seen pointing at her watch. Judging by her gesture, it does look like Jade is quite interested in Lynch's NXT Women's Championship.

Jade and Lynch recently came face-to-face on the latest edition of RAW. Cargill walked up to The Man and told her, "Nice title," hinting that she might want a shot at the same. In response, Lynch told Cargill to get in line.

Cargill has been presented as a megastar ever since WWE signed her, and fans are quite excited to see her step into the ring for what will be her first match in the company. As for Lynch, she is one of the greatest female stars in WWE history. She has done it all in the ring, and is a seasoned veteran of the business. A battle between these two women is bound to be one for the ages.

