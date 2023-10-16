Jade Cargill could have a time limit draw to begin a potentially great feud, says WWE legend (Exclusive)

Of all the signings WWE has made recently, Jade Cargill is inarguably one of the most exciting. During a recent Smack Talk episode, Dutch Mantell expressed his desire to see Cargill in a series of matches against Charlotte Flair.

As seen on the latest SmackDown episode, The Queen of WWE bumped into the company's newest acquisition. The brief interaction between Flair and Cargill was just a preview of what is expected to be a big-money feud.

Triple H's team will eventually present a proper showdown between the two top female stars, and Dutch Mantell would like their first match to end in a time-limit draw. The former WWE manager noted that he'd not seen the promotion book such finishes in recent years and felt it would be the ideal way to kickstart a program between Jade Cargill and Charlotte Flair:

"What if they went 20 minutes to a time-limit draw? I haven't seen a time-limit draw in 20 years. So that way, they can have a hell of a match, and you've got a rematch automatically. Then, get into maybe a little bit of a stip match, but I think people would want to see it." [From 56:31 to 58:00]

They are both pretty big girls: Dutch Mantell on Charlotte Flair and Jade Cargill

WWE packed the season premiere of the blue brand with some big moments. It came as a surprise to a few that WWE had Jade Cargill and Charlotte Flair interact with each other this early in the former AEW star's run.

However, their face-off ended up being one of the highlights of the show and showcased their unmistakable presence on TV. Dutch Mantell, too, was amazed by how physically impressive Flair and Cargill were when they locked eyes with each other backstage on SmackDown.

Mantell was keenly looking forward to the in-ring clash between the "talented" superstars, as he added:

"It does [on whether Cargill vs. Flair excites him]! They are both pretty big girls, so we're not talking about girls that are much smaller. I would like to see these two because both of them are very, very talented." [From 56:10 - 56:30]

How would you book a storyline between Jade and Charlotte? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use any quotes from this article.