Jade Cargill went off-script at WWE Elimination Chamber, says Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

Jade Cargill's sudden appearance at WWE Elimination Chamber took a lot of people by surprise, in a good way. However, NWA Hall of Famer Bill Apter thinks that she may have gone off-script in her return.

Ad

Cargill had been out of action for weeks following a mysterious attack. The identity of her attacker is still unknown, but recent events seem to suggest it may have been Naomi. At the WWE Elimination Chamber, Cargill appeared out of nowhere to beat down Naomi, which led to the latter's early removal from the match.

Speaking about the surprise appearance on Sportskeeda's UnSkripted, Bill Apter explained that her beatdown on Naomi looked too stiff. He said:

Ad

Trending

"There's something I don't like here. When there is gonna be a sneak attack or somebody running in, why play their theme music? Number 1. Number 2, she had her wrestling gear on. So, didn't Naomi see her backstage, maybe? But it looked like a shoot to me. It was so stiff, like what Jade and Naomi went through there. I was like, 'Oh my god.' This was like real. It was so good." [14:03 onward]

Ad

Ad

It remains to be seen what is next for Jade Cargill down the line in WWE.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback