Jade Cargill will shock the world by attacking a former champion at the Royal Rumble, says Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

A Hall of Famer has said that it’s time for Jade Cargill to return soon and revealed which star he believes she’ll attack immediately. The star spoke about it on a recent podcast appearance.

On the most recent edition of Sportskeeda WrestleBinge’s The Wrestling Time Machine, featuring Mac Davis and Teddy Long, NWA Hall of Famer Bill Apter predicted that Jade Cargill would soon return to the ring to attack Naomi.

Bill Apter felt that of all the people who could return at the Royal Rumble, Jade Cargill’s comeback made the most sense. He spoke about how she would come back and beat up the woman who left her unconscious on the hood of a car. He also predicted that she would immediately go after Naomi, blaming her for being the one who attacked.

“She’s going to shock the world by coming back and beating up the woman she believes beat her up and caused her to stay out. And that’s Jade Cargill. I think Jade coming back at the Royal Rumble and going right after Naomi, think she’s the one who caused her to be unconscious on that car.” (4:28 – 5:02)

He said that when it came to Naomi getting handed the tag belt the moment Cargill was out of the equation, it was too much of a coincidence to be anything but the truth of what happened.

“All of a sudden, Naomi gets handed the tag team belt along with Bianca, who needs another partner? ‘Oh, I’ll take it!’ That seems very convenient, doesn’t it?” (5:05 – 5:20)

That said, fans will have to wait and see what Cargill does upon her return.

