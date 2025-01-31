  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE Royal Rumble 2025
  • Jade Cargill will shock the world by attacking a former champion at the Royal Rumble, says Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

Jade Cargill will shock the world by attacking a former champion at the Royal Rumble, says Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Jan 31, 2025 01:14 GMT
Jade Cargill may be about to retun (Credit: WWE.com)
Jade Cargill may be about to retun (Credit: WWE.com)

A Hall of Famer has said that it’s time for Jade Cargill to return soon and revealed which star he believes she’ll attack immediately. The star spoke about it on a recent podcast appearance.

On the most recent edition of Sportskeeda WrestleBinge’s The Wrestling Time Machine, featuring Mac Davis and Teddy Long, NWA Hall of Famer Bill Apter predicted that Jade Cargill would soon return to the ring to attack Naomi.

Bill Apter felt that of all the people who could return at the Royal Rumble, Jade Cargill’s comeback made the most sense. He spoke about how she would come back and beat up the woman who left her unconscious on the hood of a car. He also predicted that she would immediately go after Naomi, blaming her for being the one who attacked.

also-read-trending Trending
“She’s going to shock the world by coming back and beating up the woman she believes beat her up and caused her to stay out. And that’s Jade Cargill. I think Jade coming back at the Royal Rumble and going right after Naomi, think she’s the one who caused her to be unconscious on that car.” (4:28 – 5:02)

Check out which wrestler EC3 finds cute RIGHT HERE

He said that when it came to Naomi getting handed the tag belt the moment Cargill was out of the equation, it was too much of a coincidence to be anything but the truth of what happened.

“All of a sudden, Naomi gets handed the tag team belt along with Bianca, who needs another partner? ‘Oh, I’ll take it!’ That seems very convenient, doesn’t it?” (5:05 – 5:20)
youtube-cover

That said, fans will have to wait and see what Cargill does upon her return.

If you use quotes from this article, please embed the video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी