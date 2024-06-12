Jaida Parker interrupts history-making WWE champion; brutal brawl breaks out

Jaida Parker interrupted a history-making WWE champion at a recent show. This segment ultimately culminated in a brutal brawl.

Kelani Jordan has been touted as the future of NXT's women's division since she signed with WWE in 2022. Since then, she has been involved in many notable storylines. She was part of the NXT Women's Breakout Tournament and even made it to the finals, where she lost to Lola Vice. However, Jordan finally lived up to expectations at NXT Battleground, winning a ladder match to become the first-ever NXT Women's North American Champion. The match also featured Jaida Parker, Michin, Lash Legend, Fallon Henley, and Sol Ruca.

Tonight on NXT, Kelani Jordan kicked off the show. She spoke about what it meant to be the first NXT Women's North American Champion in history. However, Parker interrupted and told her she had only proved she could climb a ladder like a squirrel.

Michin interrupted Parker by attacking her from behind, and a brutal brawl started between the two women ahead of their match.

It remains to be seen whether Jaida Parker will be able to pick up the biggest win of her career by beating Michin.

