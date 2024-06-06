Jaida Parker sends warning to 6-year WWE veteran: "I'm gonna leave your a** black and blue"

Jaida Parker warned a six-year WWE veteran amid their brewing feud. Jaida Parker is ready to put Michin in her place ahead of the Ladder Match to determine the first-ever NXT Women's North American Champion at NXT Battleground.

In an interview on The Ringer Wrestling Show, Parker was asked about her rivalry with Michin and how it could play out this Sunday inside the UFC Apex. The up-and-coming NXT star threatened the former Mia Yim to stay out of her way in making history.

"She's just not gonna come back down here and think you run something. Your time is up there. We a whole different generation down here. We a whole different era down here. Like I told her last night, this is Jaida Parker's time. And I gave her a promise, 'You touch my title, I'm gonna leave your a** black and blue.' Like that's just that," Parker said. [12:13 - 12:30]

Parker and Michin are two of the six participants vying to make history on Sunday at the UFC Apex in Enterprise, Nevada. They will be joined by Lash Legend, Sol Ruca, Fallon Henley, and Kelani Jordan to determine the first-ever NXT Women's North American Champion.

Jaida Parker on how she's preparing for a ladder match

In the same interview with The Ringer Wrestling Show, Jaida Parker revealed how she's preparing for her first-ever ladder match. Parker is drawing some inspiration from a couple of WWE legends known ladder matches – Rob Van Dam and Jeff Hardy.

"Just watching legends perform in different ladder matches and see how they do it. I was just watching RVD and (Jeff) Hardy. I had to put my mind in their position. I had to take myself out of my body and put it in there like, 'What the hell are they thinking?' Excuse my language but what do I have to do to get there? They just went 110%. If they can do it, why can't I do it?" Parker said.

NXT Battleground is on June 9 and it's going to be a historic night for the women's division. Michin will have the experience advantage since the five other participants are relatively new to wrestling.

