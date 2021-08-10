"Imagine what I’m capable of doing now" - Jake Atlas breaks silence over his WWE release

Jake Atlas broke his silence on social media this afternoon regarding his WWE release on Friday evening during last week's SmackDown.

The WWE Universe was rocked on Friday night when the company released 13 talents from the black and gold brand of NXT in the middle of the SmackDown broadcast.

Among the names were former NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed, former Undisputed Era member and Tag Team Champion Bobby Fish, and rising star Jake Atlas.

This afternoon, Atlas took to social media to speak about being part of WWE for the last five years and teased what's next for him now that the proverbial handcuffs are off.

"For 5 years, I worked hard to play the game the way I thought they would have wanted me to. If in that time I was able to accomplish all that I have with a limited understanding of who & what ‘Jake Atlas’ is, imagine what I’m capable of doing now that I get to do it MY way." Jake Atlas tweeted this afternoon.

For 5 years, I worked hard to play the game the way I thought they would have wanted me to. If in that time I was able to accomplish all that I have with a limited understanding of who & what ‘Jake Atlas’ is, imagine what I’m capable of doing now that I get to do it MY way. — Jake Atlas (@JakeAtlas_) August 9, 2021

Jake Atlas was among 13 WWE NXT talents released on Friday evening

Jake Atlas has had a series of start-stop pushes in WWE NXT over the last couple of years.

Atlas most recently received a decent push in June this summer on the black and gold brand, picking up victories over LA Knight and Cameron Grimes before finding himself competing on 205 Live throughout most of July.

It's unknown what's next for Jake Atlas following his WWE release, but it's apparent he's not ready to end his professional wrestling career. We here at Sportskeeda wish Atlas the best of luck wherever his journey takes him next.

Are you surprised that WWE released Jake Atlas? What do you think he'll do next? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

We want to e-meet you wrestling fans! Register here for a focus group and get rewarded for your time

Edited by Alan John