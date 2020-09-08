WWE legend and current AEW star Jake Roberts was recently interviewed by Chris Van Vliet. Roberts. Roberts, who is currently signed to AEW where he manages Lance Archer, spoke about his WWE career during his appearance on Chris' show.

8/24/91: Jake Roberts, now a heel, with a promo on The Ultimate Warrior pic.twitter.com/D6IwUiB3ml — OVP - Retro Wrestling Podcast (@ovppodcast) August 24, 2020

Jake Roberts spoke about never being a champion in WWE and said that he didn't need it, especially with his responsibility to carry around his snake:

Nah, I never needed one man. Why would I want to carry around a 10-pound belt around too? I’ve got a 100-pound snake, I got a trunk I carry it in, and I got my wrestling gear and clothes. I can’t carry nothing else. Some guys need to have a title just to make them a star, but I was already a star. I didn’t need a title to make my name. I did my shit in the ring.

Jake Roberts on being a part of AEW at this stage of his career

Are we looking at the next #AEW World Champion? 👀 pic.twitter.com/fuYDUjzeKc — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 6, 2020

Jake Roberts has had a lot of personal demons over the years and the man himself will be the first to admit that and it's great to see him happy and healthy on AEW television.

Roberts was asked about whether he thought that he would be back in wrestling as a part of AEW. Roberts said that he was surprised he has lasted this long and added that he felt blessed to be in AEW as Lance Archer's manager:

No. I’m surprised I’ve lasted this long actually. At some point in your life, you decide you wanna do things that make you happy. And I was OK with that. Sometimes I say the wrong things because I feel that way. But I realized at the end of the day, I wanna be able to look in the mirror and say ‘I like that guy.’ And if it means I can’t work for Vince, that’s fine. I’m very good with that. I don’t need to be around him, he doesn’t need to be around me. That’s just the way it is. I’m very happy, I feel very fortunate, and I’ve been blessed. And I got a pretty good guy to run with.

Jake Roberts is currently managing Lance Archer, who is the #1 contender for Jon Moxley's AEW Championship.