Jake Roberts reveals how he received his iconic nickname (Exclusive)

WWE legend Jake Roberts recently recalled how a football player and television star influenced his wrestling persona.

Roberts was one of WWE's biggest names during his first run with the company between 1986 and 1992. While some wrestlers are given on-screen characters by creative team members, the 68-year-old came up with his name and snake gimmick himself.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Roberts shed light on the origin of his Jake the Snake nickname:

"I was Jake the Snake long before I came to the WWE. I came up with it, yeah. I was drinking beer and smoking pot, and it was a long road trip. We were listening to Monday Night Football and they were talking about Kenny Stabler, the old quarterback for the Oakland Raiders, and they called him The Snake." [0:53 – 1:23]

Despite being afraid of snakes, Roberts knew he could draw money if a snake accompanied him to the ring:

"As I was smoking that weed, I'm like, 'Man, there needs to be a wrestler called The Snake. He could freak people out, man, with a snake. Yeah, he could put it on them, man, yeah,' and kept smoking. So I came up with the snake thing, Jake the Snake – it rhymed." [1:25 – 1:43]

Jake Roberts also created his wrestling name

In the mid-1970s, the WWE Hall of Famer performed under the name Jake Smith Jr. before reinventing himself as Jake Roberts.

Roberts, real name Aurelian Smith Jr., adopted a new surname after watching American television soap opera Dallas:

"The last name Roberts, the reason I picked Roberts was because at the time there was a TV program called Dallas, and the heel on there, Larry Hagman, was JR. Jake Roberts." [1:45 – 2:01]

The wrestling legend also gave his opinion on which WWE veteran could have played The Undertaker if Mark Calaway rejected the role.

