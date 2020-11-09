WWE legend Jake Roberts is currently managing Lance Archer in AEW. Roberts recently spoke to Premier Live TV and gave his thoughts on the current creative process in WWE. Roberts also spoke about Vince McMahon and said that the WWE CEO was still scared of him.

Jake Roberts gave his thoughts on the creative process in WWE, and he was highly critical of it. Roberts said that writers who had never been involved in wrestling could not deliver a great product. The AEW star also gave an insight into the possible mindset of Vince McMahon:

You know, you can't have a great product when you got people writing your television that's never been in wrestling. I don't get that. Where's that thinking coming from? Oh, I know where his thinking's at - Vince's thinking's that, 'Oh, I am so freaking good that I can make chicken soup out of chicken s**t, and I can use idiots to freaking write for me. That's how big my product is.' And he's pretty much right because he's got so much TV time, he can get over pretty much anything. H/T: WrestlingInc

Jake Roberts says Vince McMahon is still scared of him

Speaking about Vince McMahon, Jake Roberts also said that he one person who Vince McMahon was still afraid of. Roberts said that Vince McMahon was afraid of his mind and added that with his mind, he could get anything he wanted:

He's still scared of me. I'm the one person he says he's still scared of. Not because I have more money than him, because I don't. Not because of this, that, or the other, but because of my mind. A mind, you can overcome anything with it if you use it properly. There's nothing out there that I want that I can't get with the mind I have. H/T: WrestlingInc

The Murderhawk Monster doesn't care who wins, if you're elite, if you're in a family...because to Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) everybody DIES. #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/Itr32aglGH — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 8, 2020

Jake Roberts and his client Lance Archer will be looking for more success in AEW going forward. Archer has come close to capturing gold but hasn't managed to win the big match yet. Archer seems to have been in a nastier mood than usual in recent weeks and we can still expect big things from him going forward.