"Leave it the f*ck alone" - Jake Roberts told Vince McMahon to not change WWE icon's character

WWE legend Jake Roberts has revealed that he told Vince McMahon not to meddle with The Undertaker's character.

Jake Roberts was one of the first feuds that The Undertaker had when he began his WWE career in 1991. The two even had a match at WrestleMania VIII in 1992, where The Phenom defeated Roberts.

On the DDP Snake Pit podcast, Roberts said that he told McMahon not to change anything about The Undertaker's character when McMahon had plans to tweak the character.

“I’m old school, I like the first one. I know I was in a meeting with Undertaker and Vince and creative. And they were talking about changing his [Undertaker’s] character. And I asked, ‘Excuse me. I have one question. Is it not working anymore? If it’s not broke, don’t fix it. Leave it the f*ck alone. Why break something that’s working?’ I thought they lost a lot when they went to the next step. I thought they lost a lot,” said Roberts. [H/T ITR Wrestling]

It's unclear as to when Roberts gave his bit of advice to McMahon or what changes McMahon had in mind for The Deadman's character.

Jake Roberts wanted to tag with The Undertaker in WWE

Roberts, on the same podcast, said that he would've loved to have tagged with The Phenom and stated that they could have had a solid, six-month run as teammates.

"I think The Undertaker and I as a tag team could have done an easy six-month run with anybody and everybody. I think they missed out on that," said the Hall of Famer.

He added that he and The Deadman could've had great drawing power as a team. They sadly couldn't team together in the company as Roberts left the company in 1992 after his match with The Undertaker at WrestleMania VIII in 1992.

