WWE Legend says Vince McMahon laughed at him for saying Steve Austin would be a huge star

Jake Roberts recalled telling Vince McMahon that Stone Cold Steve Austin would become a huge star. The WWE Chairman didn't concur with The Snake at the time.

This was before The Texas Rattlesnake became the Stone Cold that professional wrestling fans know and love today. He's arguably the biggest star to come out of the Attitude Era and one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.

Speaking on the latest edition of the DDP Snake Pit podcast, Jake Roberts said he knew that Steve Austin was going to become a megastar. When he told Vince McMahon about it, he laughed and said Austin would be a midcarder instead.

“He came up there as The Ringmaster, which stunk," said Roberts. "And he knew it stunk, I knew it stunk, but Vince has this thing, man. He’s going to make it work. But it wasn’t working and it wasn’t doing anybody any favors, and it finally got bad enough that they gave him some time off and he came back Stone Cold. At that time, I was helping write the storylines and I looked at the whole thing there and I told Vince ‘that guy’s going to be your next megastar.’ And Vince laughed at me, he said ‘No way. Middle of the card maybe.’ I said ‘No, you’re wrong. You wait and see.’ And that’s probably one of my better feel-good moments too because I was right.” (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Jake Roberts on Stone Cold Steve Austin asking for his advice

Jake Roberts shared that Steve Austin used to call him to ask for advice on his matches. Roberts helped him by advising him on what he did wrong. Here's what the WWE Legend said:

“Every night he would call me and tell me about his match," said Roberts. "And he would ask me ‘what did I do wrong? What should I have done?’ And I wouldn’t tell him what he should do, but I would tell him what he shouldn’t do. I did the same thing with Dallas, let him figure it out. Once you figure it out, you understand it. You really understand it. That went on for several weeks. I kept pushing him in the meetings and stuff and everybody was just looking at me like, ‘really?’ I was right.”

Stone Cold Steve Austin is currently set to return at WrestleMania 38 where he will confront Kevin Owens.

