"He'll kill every fu*king one of you" - WWE legend on Undertaker's warning to the locker room

WWE legend Jake "The Snake" Roberts has revealed that The Undertaker came to his aid when a few of the Superstars were mocking and ridiculing him back in the 90s.

Jake Roberts returned to WWE in 1996, this time with the gimmick of a Bible preacher. Roberts struggled with alcohol and drug issues for a long time but stayed away from those vices before his return to the company.

While speaking on the DDP Snake Pit podcast, Roberts revealed that some wrestlers in WWE had mocked his decision to embrace sobriety and even put drugs in his bag. The Undertaker caught wind of the actions of some of these wrestlers and sent out a stern warning to them.

"I can't say 'boys will be boys' because boys can be as*holes. And they were constantly putting things in my bag that shouldn't have been there. Taking chances with my damn well-being because they were putting drugs in my damn suitcase that I didn't know were there - and I'd find sh*t in there. It was horrible. At some point we went to Europe and The Undertaker heard them getting on me pretty hot and heavy, calling me 'pu*sy,' 'you used to be a fu*king man,' this, that and the other," said Roberts.

He continued:

"The Undertaker used to sleep under the bus while we ran down the road. So he had the bus pull over and he got up and cut a promo in my favor. He told them, 'Guys, you don't want him to be the guy he used to be. He'll kill every fu*king one of you.'" [21:20-22:40]

Roberts said that the angle with Jerry "The King" Lawler, where his issues with alcohol were mocked, and also wrestlers trying to get him in trouble was a rough time for him.

Jake Roberts helped The Undertaker in the early part of The Deadman's WWE career

The Phenom revealed during his appearance on Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions that he learned a lot from Roberts.

The WWE icon said that Roberts had a brilliant mind and offered tremendous insight into putting together a character.

He further stated that Roberts had an innovative way to look at different aspects of the business that a lot of people in pro wrestling didn't know of.

