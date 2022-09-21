"Quit smiling. You’re not that guy" - WWE legend has mixed feelings towards Braun Strowman's return

Wrestling legend Jake 'The Snake' Roberts has shared his thoughts on the recent WWE return of Braun Strowman.

After his shocking release from the promotion in 2021, The Monster Among Men made his WWE return on the September 1 edition of RAW. He has since targeted multiple tag teams, including Alpha Academy's Chad Gable and Otis.

Speaking on the DDP Snake Pit podcast, Roberts highlighted the issue with Strowman's 'friendly monster' persona. He suggested the former Universal Champion showcase a more intimidating side to his moniker.

"Braun, listen to me. Nobody wants to see a friendly monster. Quit smiling. You’re not that guy. So many guys make that mistake when they turn babyface, they completely change themselves. No! The only things that have changed are your opponents. You’re still the beast. The beast is what they love. They just want to see it pointed in the direction of someone they don’t like." (H/T SEScoops)

While it is great to see Strowman back in WWE, his presentation and booking have raised a few eyebrows. Fans will have to wait and see what's next for The Monster Among Men on the company's programming.

Hall of Famer questions Braun Strowman's recent WWE appearance

This past Friday, the former Universal Champion was surprisingly lifted off his feet by Otis and subsequently slammed to the mat.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda Wrestling, Senior Editor Bill Apter expressed his confusion toward Strowman's seemingly weak presentation.

"If Braun Strowman is indeed a monster among men, why have him be put to the mat by Otis? It made him look non-monstrous," Apter added. In rebuilding Braun, this should not happen. He needs to be totally invulnerable at this point." (H/T Sportskeeda)

Braun Strowman is set to compete on this week's SmackDown against Otis in the former's first match back in WWE. It will be interesting to see if he can outclass the Alpha Academy member on Friday night.

