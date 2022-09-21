"I’d punch you right in your box" – WWE Hall of Famer has a unique request for Braun Strowman

WWE Hall of Famer Jake 'The Snake' Roberts feels Braun Strowman's return has significantly impacted the company's programming. However, Roberts suggested the star needs to take care of some of the finer points of his character.

The Monster of All Monsters shook the world when he returned to the company on the September 5 episode of Monday Night RAW. Upon his comeback, he decimated several tag teams and has since been embroiled in a rivalry with Chad Gable and Otis of Alpha Academy.

In a recent episode of the DDP Snake Pit podcast, Roberts mentioned that despite being a babyface, Strowman should smile less and show his vicious side in the ring. He urged the former Universal Champion to utilize his size advantage and bring out his A-game for the WWE Universe.

"So many guys make that mistake and for Braun to be such a beast man, to see him out there smiling and asking the crowd what they would like for him to do, oh my God! If I was big enough I’d punch you right in your box. You are a beast and my God! Use what you’ve got son. Show us what you’ve got." (H/T SEScoops)

Alpha Academy ambushed Braun Strowman on SmackDown last week

This past week on SmackDown, The Maximum Male Models were out to display their latest 'Back to School' collection. However, Braun Strowman decided to crash the party and lay waste to Mace and Mansoor.

While Strowman was wreaking havoc on the Maximum Male Models, Alpha Academy crept up behind the powerhouse, and Otis managed to slam him. Strowman got up immediately and demanded a match, but the former champions retreated and were well out of his reach.

After multiple heated interactions between the two sides, it will be interesting to see who will prevail in the coming weeks.

What did you think of Braun Strowman's return to WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

A former WWE Champion says it's unfair to compare Triple H and Vince McMahon's regimes here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far