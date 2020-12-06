James Ellsworth reveals if he wants to return to WWE

James Ellsworth made his in-ring debut in WWE in 2016 in a squash match on RAW against Braun Strowman. His pre-match promo where he said "any man with two hands has a fighting chance" got him over with fans. Ellsworth returned to SmackDown later in the year where he was a part of the feud between Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley) and AJ Styles. Ellsworth later aligned himself with Carmella.

James Ellsworth wants a return to WWE

Michael Morales Torres of Lucha Libre Online recently interviewed James Ellsworth and in the interview he opened up about his desire to return to WWE someday. He said that wrestling in WWE had been his goal and added that he felt that the James Ellsworth character belonged in WWE. Ellsworth also spoke about his short run with IMPACT Wrestling in 2018 and he had nothing but praise for IMPACT:

"WWE is all I ever wanted in my life as a career. So I still feel the same way. I know I've been there and I've accomplished it. That's that's my home. And that's where the James Ellsworth character belongs. I can go to these other places. Like Impact, I had a lot of fun. I did small shows for them and did Bound for Glory PPV and I think they're doing a tremendous job here recently. If they call me, I'd definitely go and do stuff but maybe, my whole life, I wanted to be a part of the WWE and now that I've been there for almost two years, I still just want to be a part of WWE. I miss it and hopefully at some point whether it's five months from now or five years from now, I'll return there. Until then, I'm going to keep grinding, keep hustling, keep getting better, keep doing my thing on the independents and keep pushing myself. I'm engaged. I will get married next year. I got my two lovely daughters that live with me and I’m focusing on being a better family man and being a better person. So hopefully in the future something happens with WWE or possibly another company."

James Ellsworth is currently wrestling in the independent circuit. He competed for the Inter-Gender Championship in GTS Wrestling earlier this year.