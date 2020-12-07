James Ellsworth has revealed he thinks AJ Styles is the greatest wrestler in the world during an interview with Lucha Libre Online.

Speaking to Michael Morales Torres, James Ellsworth recalled his match against AJ Styles WWE Championship, and how it was a dream come true for him. The match was a part of the long-standing feud involving AJ Styles, Dean Ambrose (now Jon Moxley), and Ellsworth himself.

La historia del dios de la lucha libre, @realellsworth , el hombre que derrotó a AJ Styles 3 veces siendo el Campeón Mundial Peso Completo y la cara de la WWE. @lawyeredbymike



Entrevista: https://t.co/xcyuGNJzhF



Arte: @DGLuisCottes pic.twitter.com/g9WFfpg0dn — Lucha Libre Online (@luchalibreonlin) December 5, 2020

James Ellsworth faced AJ Styles four times in his WWE career, and came out victorious in three of them. He won twice via pinfall, and even won the WWE Championship match.

Unfortunately, he could not get his hands on the title, as he won via disqualification. James Ellsworth then had another match against The Phenomenal One for the WWE Championship, but lost clean.

James Ellsworth says facing AJ Styles was a dream come true

James Ellsworth ranked his match with AJ Styles at one of the two best moments in his WWE run.

Ellsworth's run with the WWE ran from 2016 to 2018 and was filled with a number of memorable moments. This included his run with Carmella, Asuka, his Survivor Series moment, and many more. However, he holds the WWE Championship match and his WrestleMania moment with Carmella as his favorites.

"Then when I wrestled AJ for the WWE Title, just standing in the ring across from the greatest wrestler in the world in my humble opinion and watching the referee raised the world to WWE World title. And having the crowd chant your name. Ain't that the dream of that any kid? You're in the World Title match, the crowd is chanting your name and your fighting the best wrestler in the world in the main event and on TV. Those are my two moments, WrestleMania and that for sure."

James Ellsworth will never forget his match with the Phenomenal One, and he never lets fans forget it as well. Recently, he posted a tweet reminding fans that he beat Styles not once, but three times.

3 but who’s counting https://t.co/wtpAy9756z — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) December 5, 2020

James Ellsworth had one of the most entertaining runs in the WWE in a long while during his time with the company. He was the center of some of the WWE's best comedy spots between 2016 and 2018. Hopefully, we will get to see more from him in the WWE sometime soon.