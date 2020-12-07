James Ellsworth was the source of many of WWE's brilliant comedy spots during the majority of his run with the company.

During his time in WWE, he worked with a number of WWE's premiere Superstars, including Becky Lynch, Carmella, and AJ Styles. However, his journey to the WWE was difficult. James Ellsworth has recalled some of the adversities he has had to face in an interview with Michael Morales Torres from Lucha Libre Online.

In the interview, James Ellsworth not only spoke about his adversities, but also shared his general thoughts on the WWE, what is wrong with the wrestling business and how the WWE produces their shows.

You can read about it more here.

James Ellsworth's stint with the WWE ended in 2018, when he was released from his contract for disrespecting the then-SmackDown GM Paige.

James Ellsworth was told he was not good looking enough to be a pro-wrestler

James Ellsworth also said that it was his dream to be included in WrestleMania, and in the process discussed how he had to hear a number of negative comments during his wrestling journey.

Advertisement

This included being told he wasn't athletic enough, good looking enough or big enough to have a successful professional wrestling career.

"That was my goal. My goal was to be on WrestleMania when I got into wrestling and you get laughed at you, told you're too small, told you're not good-looking enough, told you're not athletic enough. Always ignored all the negativity. Still do. I don't let any negativity bother me. I just don't. You only live once man. You might can't work, you know, waste your valuable and precious time worrying on negativity. So, I always put that aside and man like, when I was walking that ramp and WrestleMania, I was like man, this is it, this is what I did."

However, James Ellsworth did not let the negativity get to him and focused on the positives. Ellsworth continues to spread his positivity and has recently shown his support for his friend Gillberg via Twitter. Gillberg recently suffered a heart attack and has been recuperating at home.

Thanks for everyone who’s helped my buddy #Gillberg out thus far, he truly appreciates it! https://t.co/J4sqBDSCJ8 — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) December 4, 2020

It is great to see that James Ellsworth did not let the negativity get to him. Instead he used it to fuel himself and achieve his dream of being a part of WrestleMania. Hopefully, we will see him at WrestleMania once more in the near future.