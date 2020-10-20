Ronda Rousey's last WWE match was the main event of WrestleMania 35 where she faced Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. The night ended with Becky Lynch leaving the 'Show of Shows' as the RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion.

As reported by Dave Meltzer recently, Ronda Rousey is still under contract with WWE and could perform at WrestleMania next year. Rousey was recently spotted training with TNA/Impact Wrestling legend James Storm who also had a very brief stint in WWE NXT.

James Storm on his recent experience training with Ronda Rousey

Big thanks to @rondarousey & @travisbrownemma for the invite to do a little wrestling around. I’ve met a lot of people that come from different sports but none besides @therealkurtangle that have the respect for pro wrestling like she does. pic.twitter.com/i0vjd5vQI2 — The Cowboy (@JamesStormBrand) October 17, 2020

During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, James Storm opened up about what it was like training with someone of Ronda Rousey's caliber:

It was just a one day deal, it wasn’t like I’ve been going out there forever. I went out there for the Primetime Live pay-per-view and one of my buddies has a training school and I guess Ronda and Travis have been going there. He mentioned to Ronda that I was in town and she was like, ‘Tell him to come by, see if he’ll work out.’ I said yeah. I went to the undisclosed location and got in the ring and worked out with her. I’ve always been kinda old school when it comes to intergender wrestling, ‘can a woman really work with a man?’ When she was across the ring from me, I was like, ‘Yeah, I don’t really want to be across the cage from her.’ She was showing me some of her Judo throws and I was like, ‘Jesus.’ It’s all in the hips. When I was talking to her and trying to explain to her that Mr. Perfect would always tell me ‘the most important move in the match in the move in-between moves.’ It took me forever to realize what that was, but basically, when you put someone down, that brief reaction from the crowd and you can control them just by looking at them. I told her, especially in WWE, they’re all about facials. Watch Jeff Hardy. We got in the ring and I was showing her different stuff, it was a lot of fun. H/T: Fightful

We don't yet know what WWE's plans for Ronda Rousey are at the moment but she definitely is still under contract. If we do see Rousey perform at WrestleMania 37 in April, we could see her return early next year.