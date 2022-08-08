"Never say never" - 7-time TNA Tag Team Champion teases teaming up with current WWE Superstar after Triple H's takeover

TNA legend James Storm has acknowledged the idea of him teaming up with Robert Roode in WWE following Triple H's takeover.

The Game recently became the new Head of Creative for WWE after Vince McMahon's shocking retirement. He has already made several notable changes to the company, including the returns of previously released stars Dakota Kai and Karrion Kross.

Taking to Twitter, Storm responded to a tweet suggesting that Triple H should rebuild the tag team division by reuniting Beer Money for one last proper run:

"Never say never but highly unlikely but it would be fun graham with some of those tag teams," wrote Storm.

During their time together in TNA, Storm and Roode won the TNA Tag Team Championships on five different occasions. Storm's two other reigns were alongside Gunner and Abyss.

The Cowboy previously competed under WWE's NXT brand back in 2015 but eventually opted not to sign with the company.

The reactions to James Storm's tweet after he indirectly responded to Triple H

In reaction to James Storm's tweet, one fan reminded the TNA veteran about his time appearing in WWE under their NXT brand.

Whereas, others simply agreed with the idea of Beer Money being added to WWE's current tag team division.

Here are the Twitter reactions:

Roode himself is a former NXT Champion but on the main roster he is better known for teaming up with Dolph Ziggler.

The 46-year-old previously won both the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships with Ziggler. He also accompanied him during his run as the NXT Champion a few months ago. The Showoff recently made his return to WWE programming, however, Roode was nowhere to be found and has been absent from TV for a while.

Ziggler is currently engaged in a feud with Theory. It remains to be seen if Roode will return to assist his long-term tag team partner or if WWE could possibly reunite Beer Money.

