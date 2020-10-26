Jason Jordan looks back on WWE match against The Revival

Jason Jordan is a WWE Superstar whose in-ring career unfortunately came to an end due to an injury. Jason Jordan started off very promisingly in WWE NXT as a part of a tag team with Chad Gable called American Alpha. During their time together on the Black and Yellow brand, the two of them had fantastic matches against stars like The Revival.

Unfortunately, after being called up to the main roster, they would not have the same quality of a run, and although they did win the SmackDown Tag Team Championships together, Jason Jordan was split up from Chad Gable.

Jason Jordan went to WWE RAW where he was a part of Kurt Angle's illegitimate son storyline, but before it could come to a conclusion he suffered an injury to his neck. Despite undergoing neck surgery, Jason Jordan has not been able to return to the ring. While there are rumours that he is going through training to return, Jordan has been working backstage in WWE as a producer.

Jason Jordan looks back on WWE NXT TakeOver match against The Revival

Ring announcer, commentator, and diehard wrestling fanatic, Rob Naylor looked back on his time in the wrestling industry and talked about how Jason Jordan was the first person that he had announced as a ring announcer at Florida Championship Wrestling. Naylor talked about how even at that time, Jason Jordan was being touted at WWE's next big star.

Naylor also talked about Chad Gable and how he had one of the best tryouts ever seen in WWE NXT. Naylor went on to say that the match that American Alpha had against The Revival is still one of the best matches.

"Jason Jordan was the first person I ring announced at FCW & was always so helpful & obviously touted to be the next big star. Gable had what most of the coaches called the best tryout they’d seen at NXT. This Revival match holds up big-time. All great talents."

Jason Jordan also commented on the match and said that he would get goosebumps every time that he watched it, recalling it fondly.

"I get goosebumps every time I watch this match. Such great chemistry! An indescribable atmosphere! An amazing night!"