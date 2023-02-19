Create

Jay White attacked by WWE legend's son in his final NJPW appearance

By Soumik Datta
Modified Feb 19, 2023 13:50 IST
Jay White is officially done with NJPW
Jay White is done with New Japan Pro Wrestling. At Battle in the Valley, he faced Eddie Kingston in his final match for the promotion.

Post-match, White received a huge ovation from the crowd in San Jose, who thanked Switchblade for years of contribution to the Japanese promotion.

White then picked up the mic and proceeded to address the crowd. However, he was blindsided by David Finlay, the son of WWE legend Fit Finlay. David and White have crossed paths with one another on multiple occasions in the past.

Watch David Finlay's attack on Jay White:

What is Finlay doing?!? #njBITV https://t.co/eLFYpTliXQ

Finlay addressed the crowd himself and took multiple digs at the people in San Jose.

Interestingly enough, his former tag team partner, Juice Robinson, is currently a member of the Bullet Club. With Jay White on his way out of NJPW and the Bullet Club, Finlay could possibly replace the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion in the faction.

Thanks for the memories, Jay White #njBITV https://t.co/9ZwOJI1Wa2

During his time as the leader of the Bullet Club, White made some big moves across all of professional wrestling. He brought back The Good Brothers back into the faction, and it was under his leadership stars like Juice, Chris Bey, and Ace Austin.

Where do you want to see White end up after leaving NJPW? Sound off in the comment section

Edited by Neda Ali
