Jay White breaks silence regarding the on-going dissension in Bullet Club

During the on-going G1 Climax, things have once again taken a toll on the Bullet Club, with four members of the faction competing in New Japan Pro Wrestling's most prestigious tournament, across two different blocks. The Block A of this year's G1 Climax features former IWGP Heavyweight Champion and Bullet Club front-runner, Jay White, along with long-term faction member Yujiro Takahashi. Whereas, the B Block is represented by two of the faction's top stars in EVIL and KENTA.

Following EVIL's recent win over KENTA, which was secured by the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion via cheap tactics, Jay White put the newest Bullet Club member on notice by claiming that if it wasn't for the faction, then EVIL would've never won the IWGP Heavyweight Title. To which, the latter responded by sending White an open warning:

Jay White claims everything is good in Bullet Club

With things getting tensed by the minute between Jay White and EVIL, the former was on course for an easy night of action when he recently faced Yujiro Takahashi in yet another Bullet Club vs. Bullet Club match in the G1 Climax. While EVIL did warn White about Takahashi in the first place, Switchblade was seemingly confident in himself and Gedo, and expected the former NEVER Openweight Champion to lie down for the three count.

However, that wasn't the case to be and Takahashi instead brought the fight to Jay White. WIth both men also trading low blows against each other, things got quite heated but eventually it was White who pinned his stablemate. Taking to his Instagram handle, Jay White indicated that everything is fine in the Bullet Club, when it's clearly not.

This could mean that following the Bullet Club Civil War between Kenny Omega and Cody from a few years ago, the fans might be in for yet another similar story, this time between EVIL and Jay White. Expect things to get a lot more interesting once the Firing Squad- Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Bad Luck Fale- return to NJPW.