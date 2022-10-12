"We've done just that, just like I envisioned" - Bullet Club leader Jay White claims that his faction members' return to WWE was part of his plan

Bullet Club leader Jay White has claimed that the return of Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows to WWE was part of his plan.

Speaking during the Wrestle Kingdom 17 press conference, he spoke about The Good Brothers' arrival on RAW, as they helped AJ Styles against The Judgment Day.

White stated that Anderson and Gallows's WWE return was something that he had envisioned for the Bullet Club. He further noted that his faction was going to assert their dominance in all of pro wrestling:

"First things first, how about we shoutout The Good Brothers, huh? Look at those boys, Gallows and Anderson, making history as always. I don't think you realize how big of a moment that is, look at that. You remember a little bit while ago, earlier this year, you can go back and find it, I talked about my vision for Bullet Club, how we were going to take over the world and expand between all the different companies but would you look at that? We've done just that, just like I envisioned. It's always a part for The Catalyst of professional wrestling," said Jay White. [0:01-0:34]

Watch Jay White speak about The Good Brothers' return to WWE:

JJ Williams @JJWilliamsWON Jay White praises The Good Brothers at today's NJPW press conference.



Jay White praises The Good Brothers at today's NJPW press conference.https://t.co/U5qRlWNlbi

Jay White brought The Good Brothers back into the Bullet Club

Jay White brought The Good Brothers back into the Bullet Club earlier this year at IMPACT Wrestling.

Since departing WWE, Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows have made big moves and appeared in numerous promotions including NJPW and AEW. However, at IMPACT Wrestling's No Surrender show, Switchblade booted Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa out of the Bullet Club.

WWE @WWE



#WWERaw Gallows and Anderson are here! The OC is back and they're taking out #TheJudgmentDay !!! Gallows and Anderson are here! The OC is back and they're taking out #TheJudgmentDay!!!#WWERaw https://t.co/PBAZk8Gxgt

Since then, the trio have teamed up on NJPW Strong in the US. Whereas, over in Japan, Anderson won the NEVER Openweight Championship at Dominion 6.12. At the same show, White defeated Kazuchika Okada to win the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

Please credit New Japan Pro Wrestling and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

Find out which big wrestling project The Rock is currently involved in right here.

Poll : 0 votes