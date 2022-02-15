Jay White hints at potential WWE appearance 

Former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White has hinted at a possible appearance at WWE Elimination Chamber.

The former New Japan Pro Wrestling star made his debut for rival promotion All Elite Wrestling on a recent episode of their Dynamite program but has teased the possibility of appearing for both WWE and AEW at the same time. The New Zealand-born star attacked Trent Barretta during his debut and is scheduled to face Baretta on AEW TV this week.

However, when speaking on the Strong Style Podcast, Switchblade talked about his weekly wrestling schedule, featuring both AEW shows and IMPACT Wrestling, but also suggested that he may appear on RAW or "Saturday," which may be a possible hint at Elimination Chamber.

"Monday RAW. Who knows? Maybe I’ll be on Dynamite on Wednesday, you’ve got Thursday on Impact, then you’ve got Friday on Rampage, and hey, maybe SmackDown as well. I can see myself – at this rate, I can see myself showing up there as well. And then you go Saturday, I’m back on Impact again.” White said (H/T WrestlingInc)

Though this is merely speculation, as nothing has been confirmed by either WWE or White himself.

How successful was Jay White in Japan?

Despite only recently debuting for a major promotion in the United States, Switchblade was a star in Japanese wrestling.

Though he had a brief stint in NJPW between 2015 and 2016, White didn't see real success with the promotion until his return in 2017. During this run, he would capture the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, the IWGP Intercontinental and United States Heavyweight Titles, and the NEVER Openweight Championship.

