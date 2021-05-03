Jay White makes history by becoming the first quadruple champion in NJPW history; calls himself "The Real Belt Collector"

On day 1 of NJPW Wrestling Dontaku, Jay White made history by capturing the NEVER Openweight Championship and becoming the first-ever quadruple champion in New Japan Pro Wrestling history.

In the show's main event, Jay White and his arch-rival Hiroshi Tanahashi took each other to the limit once again in another classic bout. Regardless of the resilient effort from champion Tanahashi, a final Blade Runner from White was enough to help him secure a historic victory.

Midway through the match, Tanahashi also had Jay White tap out to the Texas Cloverleaf submission. However, the submission came behind the referee's back, who was distracted by Gedo at ringside. A frustrated Tanahashi would then proceed to take out Gedo.

After a series of counters in the closing stages, White hit his signature finishing maneuver and kept Tanahashi down for the three-count. In doing so, Switchblade ended Tanahashi's NEVER Openweight Title reign at 93 days and marked the beginning of his first run with the title.

With the win, Jay White is now the first-ever Superstar in NJPW history to hold the IWGP Heavyweight, IWGP Intercontinental, IWGP United States Heavyweight and NEVER Openweight Championship simultaneously.

Jay White cut a menacing promo after his win at Wrestling Dontaku

Shortly after getting his hand raised, Jay White cut a promo for Hiroshi Tanahashi and took shots at the former champion for not living up to his mantra.

White subtly took shots at former Bullet Club leader Kenny Omega, stating that it is Switchblade who is the "Real Belt Collector," while not directly mentioning the reigning AEW World Heavyweight Champion's name.

Jay White continued his fueled promo backstage and said that Tanahashi would not get a shot at the NEVER Openweight Title as long as White is champion. However, Switchblade is willing to give David Finlay the first crack at his newly won belt.

White, who lost to the reigning IMPACT Tag Team Champion at the recent New Japan Cup, wants to avenge his loss and thinks David Finlay's victory over him was a fluke.