Jay White pays tribute to former Bullet Club leaders with a subtle reminder

The Bullet Club seems to be the talk of pro wrestling currently. The faction is currently dominating the New Japan Pro Wrestling scene, while former group leader Kenny Omega has also decided to reunite with The Good Brothers.

One man who could make history for Bullet Club at next year's Wrestle Kingdom 15 is Jay White. Switchblade is currently in prime position to challenge for both the IWGP Intercontinental and Heavyweight titles at the Tokyo Dome. On Twitter, White posted a very interesting fan art.

Jay White posts tribute to former Bullet Club leaders in a unique manner

Jay White has established himself as one of the top stars in New Japan Pro Wrestling. Since making his return to the promotion, Switchblade has transitioned from CHAOS to the Bullet Club, and also played a huge role in causing a civil war within BC.

Taking to Twitter, White posted an interesting fan art featuring himself and former Bullet Club leaders. Others who can be seen in the image are Kenny Omega (who was the leader before Jay White took over), AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and first BC leader Finn Balor. BC originals Tama Tonga and Bad Luck Fale can also be seen in the photo.

The caption of the tweet is rather interesting too.

What's next for Jay White?

Jay White will be challenging for the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental titles on Night 2 of Wrestle Kingdom 15. He will either face reigning champ Tetsuya Naito or Kota Ibushi.

On the other hand, the rest of the Bullet Club is also on course to make Wrestle Kingdom 15 a memorable one. Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa will be challenging for the IWGP Tag Team titles, whereas, Taiji Ishimori will defend his IWGP Jr. Heavyweight title. The other Bullet Club junior heavyweight El Phantasmo, will face Best of the Super Juniors winner Hiromu Takahashi, after winning the Super J-Cup 2020.

Wrestle Kingdom 15 will take place on January 4 and 5 at the Tokyo Dome.