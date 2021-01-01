Jay White reveals Bullet Club's intentions heading into 2021

At Wrestle Kingdom 15, Jay White will be challenging for both the IWGP Intercontinental and Heavyweight Championships. Having won the G1 Climax briefcase from Kota Ibushi earlier in the year, Switchblade will look to make history in the main event of Night 2 of WK 15.

Wrestle Kingdom 15, in general, could turn out to be a historic night for the Bullet Club. Several members of the faction will compete in high-profile matches and come January 4th and 5th, Bullet Club could walk out of the Tokyo Dome with multiple championships.

Jay White says he will head home after becoming the double champion

While speaking to NJPW in a recent interview, Jay White was asked where does the Bullet Club and White go heading into the New Year. Switchblade responded by claiming that after he wins both the IWGP IC and Heavyweight Titles on January 5th, he will go home to New Zealand.

"There’s a lot of big ifs next year. We don’t know what’s going to happen in the world. People say that this year was a nightmare year; for some people, their nightmare year begins when I win both belts, heheh. It’s all out of our control, just like Wrestle kingdom is out of your control. I will win on January 5, and then moving on from that? I’ve been in Japan too long. I need a break. So I’m taking my titles, and I’m going home. Whatever anyone might say, screw them. I’m taking those belts and going home." said Jay White.

At Wrestle Kingdom 15, Jay White will be challenging either Tetsuya Naito or Kota Ibushi for both the IWGP IC and Heavyweight Championships. Whereas, on the other hand, his stablemates Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa will challenge Dangerous Tekkers for the IWGP Tag Team Championships.

Jay White could start the new year by winning the IWGP IC and Heavyweight titles

Bullet Club Jr. Heavyweights, El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori, will also aim to make a statement at Wrestle Kingdom 15. ELP will face BOSJ 2020 winner, Hiromu Takahashi, and the winner of that match will go on to face Ishimori the next day for the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Title.

KENTA, meanwhile, will defend his IWGP US Title Rights To Challenge briefcase against Satoshi Kojima. And lastly, EVIL will face SANADA in a singles grudge match, as well.