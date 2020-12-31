Jay White reveals where EVIL fits within the Bullet Club

Jay White is on the path to making history at Wrestle Kingdom 15. In the lead up to the Tokyo Dome show in January, Switchblade was recently interviewed by New Japan Pro Wrestling.

During the interview, Jay White was asked where Bullet Club newcomer EVIL fits within the faction's plans or White's plans, in general. Rhe #1 contender for the IWGP Intercontinental and Heavyweight Championship responded by simply stating "nowhere".

White added that EVIL isn't in the championship picture at the moment and also recalled the moment when the two Bullet Club Superstars teamed up recently at the Korakuen.

"Right now, where does EVIL fit in? Short answer? Nowhere. There’s three of us in this picture and he isn’t one of them. Now in Osaka, did I want him to win? Or did I want to fight him in the Tokyo Dome? Did I do what I did to help him, or help myself? I’ll leave that up to you to decide. Me and EVIL teamed in Korakuen, so maybe you can glean something from that match."

What does 2021 have in store for Jay White and the Bullet Club?

Jay White will kickstart his 2021 with a huge double championship match on January 5th at the Tokyo Dome. Headlining Night 2 of Wrestle Kingdom 15, Switchblade will either face the champion Tetsuya Naito or Night 1 challenger Kota Ibushi for both the IWGP IC and Heavyweight titles.

Bullet Club, in general, have the opportunity to walk out of Wrestle Kingdom with the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship, the IWGP Tag Team Championship, and with the IWGP US Title Rights To Challenge briefcase. Faction member EVIL will also compete in a huge singles match against former Los Ingobernables de Japon stablemate SANADA and will aim to get a huge victory for the Bullet Club at Wrestle Kingdom 15.

However, all eyes will be on Jay White on the second night of WK 15, as the Bullet Club front-runner aims to make history at the beginning of 2021.