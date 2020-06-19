Jay White reveals why he turned down Kenny Omega's offer to join the Bullet Club

AEW's Kenny Omega tried to recruit this top star into the Bullet Club, back in the day.

Omega's offer was eventually refused and led to a Bullet Club Civil War against Cody Rhodes.

Kenny Omega waving the Bullet Club flag after his G1 Climax win

Jay White is currently one of the hottest superstars in New Japan Pro Wrestling and is also leading the Bullet Club from the front. While 'Switchblade' did claim that his connections with WWE's Finn Balor led to him joining NJPW and eventually the Bullet Club, one man who tried to recruit the services of White was Kenny Omega.

Omega has been long-gone from NJPW, however, during his days as the leader of the Bullet Club, 'The Best Bout Machine' tried to lure in the 'Switchblade' so he could maintain law-and-order within the faction and prevent the constant in-fighting within the Bullet Club.

While White did refuse to join the group, down the road, he eventually became the group's leader, prior to the departure of The Elite from Japan. In his interview with NJPW, the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion opened up on why he turned down the faction's offer in the first place.

During his time as the leader of Bullet Club, Kenny Omega was influential for the group and even brought in some of the biggest names into the faction. Under Omega's leadership, the likes of Adam Cole, Cody Rhodes, Marty Scurll, and Hangman Page became a part of the Bullet Club, however, at New Year's Dash 2018, the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion tried to bring in Jay White into the BC.

Initially, it did seem as if White had accepted Omega's offer but that wasn't the case to be, as he hit the latter with a Blade Runner and declared war with the Bullet Club. A few months later though, White did join the faction when he was recruited by the Bullet Club OGs, including Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Taiji Ishimori, and Bad Luck Fale.

Speaking to NJPW recently, White revealed the reason why he had turned down Omega's offer to join the group in the first place, claiming that he never thought about the Bullet Club nor CHAOS. He further added the whom he surrounded with wasn't important, as White likes to adapt to a situation and change plans accordingly.

NJPW– When you did come back from excursion, after wrestling Hiroshi Tanahashi at Wrestle Kingdom 12, Omega invited you to join BULLET CLUB, but you rejected that invitation and joined CHAOS instead.

Jay: Why do you think that was?

NJPW- Well, I was going to ask.

Jay: I wasn’t thinking about BULLET CLUB then, but I wasn’t thinking about CHAOS either. Who I was surrounded by, that wasn’t important. What was important was doing what I could do to further myself. What happened after I turned down Kenny?

NJPW – The next month at New Beginning, you beat him for the IWGP United States Championship.

Jay: Case in point.

NJPW– So there wasn’t a long plan in place to join BULLET CLUB.

Jay: No, not at all. See, I like to adapt to a situation and change plans accordingly.

White is currently unable to make it back to Japan for the on-going New Japan Cup tour, as he was also removed from this year's tournament, along with a few other names, as well. The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion, however, should be returning to Japan and get back to in-ring action very soon.