Following the latest addition of EVIL and Dick Togo to Bullet Club, the popular New Japan Pro Wrestling faction is looking stronger than ever. While the BC OGs continue to miss out on New Japan action due to the pandemic, Bullet Club frontrunner Jay White made his return for this year's G1 Climax 30, where he has been placed in the A Block.

Meanwhile, over on the B Block, White's fellow BC stablemates EVIL and KENTA recently crossed paths against one another in a Bullet Club vs. Bullet Club stable war. EVIL, much to everyone's surprise, used his usual dirty tricks against the former WWE Superstar and scored a massive win over his very own faction mate.

That, of course, caught the attention of many and following Jay White's latest match in the G1 Climax, the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion himself sent a warning to EVIL.

Jay White warns EVIL following his recent actions

In his recent G1 Climax 30 match, Jay White was unsuccessful in beating Jeff Cobb, in a bout that was highly praised by many. In the aftermath of the contest, however, not only did White go-off on NJPW management but also put EVIL on notice.

Speaking to reporters backstage, Switchblade noted that he and EVIL are on different days of the G1, so chances are they probably won't be seeing each other, unless it is the final. White further added that he watched the recent match between EVIL and KENTA, and also saw the dirty little trick that the former pulled with Togo.

In order to keep EVIL in his place, Jay White reminded the former that he wouldn't be in this position if it wasn't for the Bullet Club and also claimed that EVIL would've never won the IWGP Heavyweight Title in the first place without the help of the faction.

Here is what Jay White had in say (contains strong language):

Jay White will be facing Taichi for his next G1 Climax match and currently sits at #2 in his block.