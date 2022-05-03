Jay White set to challenge for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship after surprise return to NJPW

At Wrestling Dontaku 2022, Jay White made his surprise return to Japan under the New Japan Pro Wrestling banner. This was White's first appearance in the Land of the Rising Sun in almost a year.

King Switch assaulted his arch-rival Kazuchika Okada after The Rainmaker's successful IWGP World Heavyweight Championship defense against Tetsuya Naito. As Okada lay unconscious in the ring, White took to the mic to remind everyone of his accomplishments.

In the aftermath of The Switchblade's return, NJPW has confirmed that White will be challenging for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at Dominion 6.12 in Osaka-jo Hall.

Four championship matches OFFICIAL for Dominion June 12 in Osaka!

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Kazuchika Okada vs Jay White

NEVER Openweight Championship: Tama Tonga vs Karl Anderson

IWGP Tag Team Championship: Fale & Owens vs Cobb & O-Khan

KOPW 2022: Shingo Takagi vs Taichi

A host of other exciting matches have also been confirmed for Dominion 2022. The returning Karl Anderson will feature in a huge singles match against his former Bullet Club stablemate Tama Tonga.

The Machine Gun and Doc Gallows also returned to NJPW at Wrestling Dontaku and attacked Tonga after his match against EVIL. Anderson then hinted at going after the NEVER Openweight Championship and has now been granted a title shot.

Additionally, newly-crowned IWGP Tag Team Champions Bad Luck Fale and Chase Owens will put their belts on the line against Great O-Khan and Jeff Cobb. At the Wrestling Dontaku show, the Bullet Club duo won a three-way match to claim the titles.

Jay White and Bullet Club sent shockwaves around the pro wrestling world at Wrestling Dontaku 2022

At Wrestling Dontaku, Bullet Club once again shocked the pro wrestling world. The stable has traveled a bumpy road since the departure of Kenny Omega and The Elite in 2018, but looks to be on a resurgence in 2022.

Prior to White's appearance, Juice Robinson also made his return to Japan under NJPW and was unveiled as the newest addition to Bullet Club. The former two-time IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion attacked newly-crowned champion Hiroshi Tanahashi after his grueling match against Tomohiro Ishii.

As mentioned, Chase Owens and Bad Luck Fale won the IWGP Tag Team Championships. Additionally, Taiji Ishimori captured the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship by beating El Desperado, bringing more gold into Bullet Club.

Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows, who had rejoined the stable earlier in the year, made their returns to Japan as well. With Jay White set to challenge for NJPW's top prize and AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door scheduled for June, Bullet Club seems primed to reign over the wrestling world once more.

Edited by Jacob Terrell