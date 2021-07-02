Jay White set to defend the NEVER Openweight Championship against top contender at NJPW Resurgence

Jay White will be defending the NEVER Openweight Championship at New Japan Pro Wrestling's upcoming Resurgence pay-per-view against David Finlay. NJPW confirmed the match on social media and it is scheduled to take place in August at the Torch at the L.A. Coliseum.

At this year's Wrestling Dontaku event, Jay White won the NEVER Openweight Championship from Hiroshi Tanahashi. After another grueling contest against The Ace, White got the better out of Tanahashi and captured the one title that was missing from his resume.

By winning the NEVER Openweight Championship, Jay White became the first-ever superstar in NJPW history to become the New Japan Grand Slam Champion. On the back of a historic title win, Switchblade is now set to put his title on the line against Finlay, who is more than capable of taking his belt.

Jay White is currently in the US and hasn't been seen competing in an NJPW ring for a while now. White seems to be taking some time off but will be returning to action once NJPW gets set to welcome fans back into the arena at Resurgence 2021.

The pay-per-view is scheduled to take place on 14th August and will be the first live NJPW event held in the US since February of last year.

Jay White will look to settle the score with David Finlay and avenge his previous loss against him

At this year's New Japan Cup, David Finlay pulled off a major upset when he defeated Jay White and eliminated the Bullet Club star from the competition. Despite being the heavy favorite to win, White was in for a major shock as Finlay secured the win in the semi-finals.

You forgot “0-1 against Jay White” https://t.co/g5QyrnM4R1 — Switchblade (@JayWhiteNZ) June 29, 2021

While Finlay himself wasn't able to win the New Japan Cup after beating White, he certainly has been enjoying a solid run in the US.

As part of NJPW's working relationship with IMPACT Wrestling, Finlay and his tag team partner, Juice Robinson, made their way to the US and eventually won the IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Championships.

Finlay himself will now look forward to winning another title by beating Jay White and capturing his first singles Championship in NJPW.

