Jay White wins the G1 Climax briefcase in historic fashion

In the co-main event of tonight's NJPW Power Struggle, Jay White once again shocked the world by winning the G1 Climax briefcase from Kota Ibushi. The loss for Ibushi also meant this was the first time someone has lost the G1 Climax briefcase after initially winning the tournament.

In the lead-up to Power Struggle, not only did Jay White and the Bullet Club torment Kota Ibushi for weeks, but Switchblade also secured a win over The Golden Star at this year's G1 Climax 30.

Jay White wins the G1 Climax briefcase

At Power Struggle, Jay White and Kota Ibushi once again delivered on the big stage in a match that went back-and-forth. As expected, Ibushi was dropped on his neck by White, but the bumps weren't as severe as some of the collisions Ibushi's neck has taken over the years.

That being said though, the match was quite stiff, and eventually, it was Jay White who got the win by pinning Ibushi while using the ropes to his advantage. With the referee distracted, Switchblade took advantage of the entire scenario with classic Bullet Club shenanigans and won the G1 Climax briefcase, much to everyone's shock.

To date, the G1 Climax briefcase has been successfully defended on 16 occasions. However, Jay White now resides as the one in 16-1. The win for White also means that he is now on course to headline WrestleKingdom 15 at the Tokyo Dome in 2021.

As far Ibushi is concerned, it remains to be seen what direction and plans NJPW has in store for The Golden Star, who has now suffered one of the most devastating losses of 2020.

Will Jay White become the IWGP Heavyweight Champion once again?

Jay White is already a one-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion, having previously Hiroshi Tanahashi for the title. Having failed to make his mark during last year's WrestleKingdom event, Jay White could very well become a two-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion by the start of 2021.