Two-time Women's Champion credits Vince McMahon for pairing her with WWE Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

Former WWE Women's Champion, Jazz recently spoke about how Vince McMahon paired her with Teddy Long.

The 48-year-old star had a stellar run with WWE, winning the Women's Championship twice in her career. During her run in the company, she had memorable matches with all-time greats such as Trish Stratus, Lita and Molly Holly. She was released in 2004 and continued to enjoy her success in the independent circuit and had some great stints with NWA and Impact Wrestling.

Speaking on this week's UnSKripted podcast, the former Women's Champion mentioned that Vince came up with the idea to pair her with Theodore (Teddy) Long. She detailed that Mr. McMahon had a vision, and Teddy's trash talk on the mic made it work.

Here's what Jazz had to say:

"I don't know. Teddy and I, and Rodney, we talk about it all the time. It was just something he came up with. I guess, he saw the vision. You know with Teddy and his, when they get on the mic and talk trash, it just worked. It really worked." (From 9:56 - 10:12)

She also shared a bit of trivia stating that she was the only female superstar to be managed by the Hall of Famer.

"A lot of people don't know this but I am the only woman that Tedy Long has ever managed. He's managed some great tag teams. He's very well known for that. So we made history in WWE with me being the only woman that he ever managed," Jazz added. (From 10:15 - 10:34)

You can watch the full video here:

Vince McMahon retired from WWE this past week

It was an eventful week for WWE as Vince McMahon announced his sudden retirement from the company. Vince had stepped back from his role as CEO and Chairman last month, after reports on an alleged misconduct case emerged.

In the weeks that followed, The Wall Street Journal reported that Mr. McMahon had paid off $12 million in hush money over the last 16 years to four different women. WWE also announced that Triple H would return to his role as the EVP of Talent Relations.

Do you think Vince will still have a say in the creative process after his retirement? Sound off in the comments below.

If you use quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

We asked Eric Bischoff to clarify his controversial comments about CM Punk here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far