Former WWE Superstar Jazz recently announced her retirement from pro wrestling. Jazz also appeared at AEW's All Out in 2019. The former NWA Women's Champion wrestled her last match recently and said that she may still work spots occasionally in the future but would no longer be wrestling in full matches.

In a recent interview with Ring The Belle, Jazz spoke about her run in WWE and how she felt that the women were sometimes set up for failure. She said this about her first run in WWE in the early 2000s:

We were killing some of the men's ratings and they tried to set us up for failure. We were. I guess no matter how you look at it, just still considered a gimmick match. At that time, you really couldn't voice your opinion too much. We actually spoke up a few times, but we just try to go out there and show each Monday night, or each house show, that we deserve the respect. We deserve to be here. We just had to prove ourselves, and now, look what they're doing with the women. H/T: WrestlingINC

Jazz on Booker T losing his cool backstage

Jazz also spoke about an incident at Survivor Series 2001. Jazz competed in a six-pack challenge for the WWE Women's Championship on the night. She said that going in, she didn't have time to practise her entrance and mistakenly ended up doing something similar to Booker T. Jazz spoke about how Booker T was unhappy and confronted her backstage:

I didn't get a chance to practice an entrance or anything. I came out and I did something similar to Booker T's deal when he comes out. Booker T called me out, 'What the f***, you stealing my sh** or what?' I was like, 'Bro, I don't know. I don't know what happened. Something came over me and I just did like a little skip and a hop.' He called me out on this, like, 'Yo, get your own s***!' H/T: WrestlingINC

Jazz is a former 2-time WWE Women's Champion in two runs with the promotion.