JBL on why he was added to The Undertaker's Ministry of Darkness (Exclusive) 

The Undertaker is one of the most celebrated WWE Superstars of all time. In his lengthy tenure with the company, The Deadman has achieved various degrees of success, be it winning multiple World Championships or being the owner of the legendary Streak.

The Undertaker who is set to put an end to his 30-year-long illustrious WWE career by appearing for his 'Final Farewell' at Survivor Series later this month has also paved the way for Superstars that came after him.

One such example is former WWE Champion JBL. On UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone, JBL took part in a live Q&A session. In the session, the WWE legend spoke about various topics related to the world of pro wrestling which also included The Undertaker. You can check out the video below:

JBL on how he was added to The Undertaker's faction

During the Attitude Era, The Undertaker took on the persona of the leader of a Satanic cult and formed a faction known as The Ministry of Darkness. The faction gained notoriety and became popular for their controversial gimmicks that delved on the supernatural and the occult.

During that time, a lot of Superstars such as Gangrel, Edge, Christian, and Viscera were thrust into the spotlight as they became members of The Ministry. JBL and his tag-team partner Ron Simmons who were known together as The Acolytes Protection Agency(APA) also became members of the heel faction.

During the Q&A session, JBL was asked how he and Ron Simmons got added to The Undertaker's faction and how it was like working with The Lord of Darkness. JBL revealed that he and Simmons did not have much going on for themselves in WWE and so they were added to the faction to further the storyline arc of The Undertaker.

I don't know how it ended up with Undertaker. You know, how at some point every one of your top heels, your top babyface ends up doing that. Put a stable around them to give them a little more longevity as far as the career and the storyline arc and Ron [Simmons] and I were two of the guys that he had.

He brought The Brood [Edge, Christian & Gangrel] in later, he had Viscera in. So, there were a lot of guys that were in there. It was a great time and I loved being out there with The Undertaker. They weren't doing a lot with me and Ron and so it just seemed the perfect fit for us to go into The Ministry [of Darkness].

After JBL broke away from The Undertaker's faction, he found success later in his career as a singles competitor and became one of the longest-reigning WWE Champions in SmackDown history. During that time, JBL played the role of an aristocratic and obnoxious heel while The Undertaker became the Blue brand's biggest babyface.

