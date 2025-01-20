JBL addresses recent TNA appearance ahead of WWE RAW

WWE Hall of Famer JBL showed up during the most recent TNA show, ahead of his return to Monday Night RAW later tonight. John 'Bradshaw' Layfield addressed his surprise appearance in a social media update today.

The 58-year-old has made several appearances outside the Stamford-based company in the last few months, including aligning himself with Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler) at AAA's Triplemanía XXXII. Bradshaw once again made his presence felt during the former WWE Superstar's in-ring appearance. He took out Kazarian, who tried to get involved during Nemeth's title defense against Joe Hendry at TNA Wrestling's Genesis pay-per-view.

JBL took to his X (fka Twitter) account today to discuss his surprise appearance. The former WWE Champion noted that he was not going to miss an opportunity to get involved in a Texas show. He also mentioned his upcoming appearance on the red brand.

"I started wrestling a few miles down the road at the Sportatorium, my first clotheslines. Think I’m gonna let a huge show come to Texas and not show up? See you at @wwe Raw tonight," he wrote.

JBL shares his opinion about WWE RAW's Netflix premiere

The Stamford-based company made its Netflix debut with the January 6 edition of Monday Night RAW to kickstart a new era. Wrestling legend JBL made some bold comments about the historic show.

During a recent edition of What Were They Thinking on Backstage Pass, Bradshaw claimed that the RAW's Netflix debut was the greatest thing he had ever seen in his life. He hailed the global juggernaut as the "best entertainment company in the world."

"That show I saw this past Monday, that was just about the greatest thing I've ever seen in my life. That was beyond belief how good that was. It's shocking to me how good they are. I mean, it's the best entertainment company - not wrestling - best entertainment company in the world right now there. There's no comparison. They're hitting on every cylinder," he said. [From 31:56 onwards]

You can listen to his comments by clicking here. (Subscription required)

JBL is set to make an appearance later tonight at the American Airlines Centre in Dallas, Texas. It is still unclear what plans the wrestling promotion has for the veteran's first WWE appearance on Netflix.

