JBL announces that he's burning WWE star's shirt after RAW; is furious

JBL took to social media to announce that he was burning a former WWE Champion's shirt after his appearance on RAW. He was not happy with what happened during the show.

During a backstage segment on the latest episode of RAW, The New Day tried to bribe JBL into saying that there was a smear campaign against them on commentary since the whole locker room was against them for what they did to Big E. They handed the wrestling legend $2 in cash but took it back before Kofi Kingston's match against Rey Mysterio.

JBL reacted to a clip of the backstage segment on X and commented on only getting a $2 tip. Kofi Kingston responded to the tweet by saying that he was trying to do something nice for The Wrestling God because he liked money. He then called the latter a fraud.

"Here I was trying to do something nice for you. I thought you liked money, you fraud," wrote Kofi.

JBL then responded to the former WWE Champion's tweet by saying he would burn his KofiMania shirt.

"I’m burning my Kofimania shirt!" wrote the Hall of Famer."

Rey Mysterio defeated Kofi Kingston on WWE RAW. JBL was the special guest commentator for the match.

