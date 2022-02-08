JBL labels former WWE Champion as this generation's Shawn Michaels

WWE Hall of Famer John 'Bradshaw' Layfield (JBL) has heaped praise on AJ Styles, saying he is his generation's, Shawn Michaels.

AJ Styles will be locked inside the Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia alongside four other superstars including Brock Lesnar and current WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. But before that, the Georgia native will be up against Damian Priest in a bid to wrap the United States Championship around his waist.

Reigns vs. Omega- who had the better year? Vote now

The former World Champion appeared on RAW Talk this week and was asked about AJ Styles having great momentum on his side. The former APA member stated that AJ Styles competes at a very high level no matter who he faces.

AJ Styles to me is this generation's Shawn Michaels. Everytime he goes out there no matter who he is against, he competes at an incredibly high level. He has done it since he has walked into WWE. He is a star and he is going against a future star and cornerstone of WWE, Damian Priest. Do I think he can win? Absolutely. - said JBL.

JBL discusses the possibility of an in-ring return

JBL has professed that he has no plans of returning to the squared circle.

The former WWE Champion's last match dates back to 2014. Since then he has been working with Vince's promotion as a commentator and pay-per-view kickoff show analyst.

In an episode of Talking Tough, the 55-year-old stated he would love to help develop budding talent but he is not in a physical condition to compete with the younger generation.

“I doubt it [in-ring return], I don’t wanna get out there. If I thought I could help one of the young guys, yes, I’d do it. If I could physically, I would do it. I don’t think physically I could do it. I would be happy to get out there and manage somebody or do something to help a young talent. I love working with the young guys. I really enjoy trying to give them my philosophy of how to be… I know a lot more about how to be a bad guy than I do a good guy,” JBL said.

Also Read Article Continues below

The former Ministry of Darkness member has had a wrestling career of 17 years and his best time in the WWE came when he worked as a heel. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020.

Was Eddie Guerrero the greatest heel of all time? Here's what a WWE Hall of Famer has to say

Edited by Pratik Singh